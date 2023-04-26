Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Novanta by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Novanta by 350.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $154.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $173.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.81 and its 200-day moving average is $148.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $1,025,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.