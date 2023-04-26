Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after acquiring an additional 503,490 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 173.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after buying an additional 182,230 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 837,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,244,000 after purchasing an additional 115,522 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at about $9,279,000. Finally, Styrax Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at about $8,770,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SITE stock opened at $141.35 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.