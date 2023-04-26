Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $296,000 Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus increased their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.73.

CTAS stock opened at $447.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $445.33 and a 200-day moving average of $440.21.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

