Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $307,000 Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 488.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

ATO stock opened at $116.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $121.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

