Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $313,000 Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in State Street were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 560.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average of $79.06.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

