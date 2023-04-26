Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 6.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 33.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

TM stock opened at $133.51 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $175.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.80 and its 200 day moving average is $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $69.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile



Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

