Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $238,000 in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Chemours by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 110,689 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Chemours by 39.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,605,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after acquiring an additional 452,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 824.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 691,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 616,244 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

CC stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

