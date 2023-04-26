Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $239,000 in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 100.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 52,004 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Prudential by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Prudential by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 668,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 27,425 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the third quarter valued at about $1,205,000. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.86) to GBX 1,850 ($23.10) in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.86) to GBX 1,700 ($21.23) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.23) to GBX 1,550 ($19.36) in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,540.00.
Prudential Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.
About Prudential
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eatspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
