Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Barclays by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Barclays by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Barclays by 17.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

