Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $284,000 Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
VUSB opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04.
About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
