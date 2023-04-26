Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,211,002,000 after purchasing an additional 88,659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,658,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,200,000 after purchasing an additional 192,378 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,467,000 after purchasing an additional 39,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,053,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.21.
AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance
AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.
AvalonBay Communities Profile
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
