Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

