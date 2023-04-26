Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases Shares of 1,467 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,595,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 19.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $185.31 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.55.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

