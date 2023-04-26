Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases Shares of 3,994 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,325,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,942,000 after purchasing an additional 145,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,591,000 after purchasing an additional 112,609 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Southern Copper by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,358,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,897,000 after purchasing an additional 128,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.37. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

