Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Stock Down 2.8 %

AN stock opened at $129.03 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $158.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.46.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total transaction of $11,975,008.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,501,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,959,621.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 68,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $9,552,535.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,433,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,899,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total transaction of $11,975,008.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,501,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,959,621.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,274 shares of company stock worth $47,056,782 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.14.

AutoNation Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.