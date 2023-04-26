Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global by 404.9% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading

