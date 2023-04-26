Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $70.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $87.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

