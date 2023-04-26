Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 109 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NICE were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NICE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 480,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,431,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE stock opened at $198.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.73 and its 200 day moving average is $203.47. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $164.65 and a one year high of $235.11.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $568.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.45 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.38.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

