Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,138 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ABB were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in ABB during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 62.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

ABB stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $36.97.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. ABB had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

