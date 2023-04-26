Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 138 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

NYSE:CRL opened at $187.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.62. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $265.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

