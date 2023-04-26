Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 139 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Down 2.8 %

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.41 and a 200 day moving average of $77.63. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.