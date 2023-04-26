Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 144 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 951,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after acquiring an additional 95,541 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,586,000 after acquiring an additional 189,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,247 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $130.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.03. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $138.74.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.