Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,003 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,551 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $13,464,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.4 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

