Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 238 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $72.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $127.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $529.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFAM. TheStreet upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

