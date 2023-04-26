Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,405 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $40,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,691 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 4.8 %

MRVL stock opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.26, a PEG ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $63.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

