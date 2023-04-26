Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 272 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cognex by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 136.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $883,325. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.85. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.61. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $70.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

