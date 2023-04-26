Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 3,123 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Construction Partners by 37.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $32.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $341.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROAD shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

