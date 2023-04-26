Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 4,390 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,503 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUV. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 51.0% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:LUV opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.81. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $48.18.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

