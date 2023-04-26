Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 500 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Covea Finance raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 508,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,368,000 after purchasing an additional 210,791 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 264,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNI. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.71.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Stories

