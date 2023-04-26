Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 518 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 33.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 62.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SPSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.17.
SPSC stock opened at $141.48 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.41 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.95 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.23.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.
