Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 693 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMSI. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $79.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,016,881.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.