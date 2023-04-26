Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 720 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,991 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $688,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPLK. Barclays raised their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Splunk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

SPLK stock opened at $84.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.94. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $128.55.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

