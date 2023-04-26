Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 844 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.5% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 155.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 10.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 23.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

NYSE EQR opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $90.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 128.64%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

