Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 94 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in IDEX by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 19,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in IDEX by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IEX opened at $215.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.47. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.27.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

