Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $248,000 Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $667,802,000 after buying an additional 127,546 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Allegion by 20.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,807,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,469,000 after acquiring an additional 654,482 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Allegion by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,692,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,469,000 after purchasing an additional 223,117 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,714,000 after purchasing an additional 109,878 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,055,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.89.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE ALLE opened at $101.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.11. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $123.46.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 34.75%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

