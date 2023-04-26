Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $256,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $90.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

