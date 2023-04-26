Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

KLIC stock opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.