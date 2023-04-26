Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,224,000 after purchasing an additional 34,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,191,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 21.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 861,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,541,000 after purchasing an additional 152,113 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $96,336.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $168,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,703.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,591 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSD. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SSD opened at $123.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.38. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

