Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stake Boosted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 399.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 34.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 656.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 26.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair stock opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.46. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $99.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 13.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RYAAY. Barclays began coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

