Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $103.85 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $122.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day moving average of $96.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

