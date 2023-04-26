San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 4.5% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,546,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,427.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,930,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.61.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

