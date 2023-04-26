Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.30.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $103.85 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.