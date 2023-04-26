Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

SMG stock opened at $68.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.91. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.16%.

In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $4,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,011,876.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $4,330,283. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.14.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.