Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Gap Up to $12.59

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.59, but opened at $13.21. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 440,312 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Rating ) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 897.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

