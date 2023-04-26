Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stake Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Semtech worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 34,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,895 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Semtech by 88.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Semtech in the third quarter valued at $1,303,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 2,792.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after buying an additional 1,527,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Semtech in the third quarter valued at $10,929,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Semtech Price Performance

Semtech Profile

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.