SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 11,903 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 156.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $73.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average is $79.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $89.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACHC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Stories

