SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 13,431 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 164.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 52.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 67.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of ONTO opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.47. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $89.75.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $253.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.80 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

