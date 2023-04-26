SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 16,731 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,232.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 213.8% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $626,857.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,412.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,412.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEVA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

