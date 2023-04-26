SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 1,354.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,132 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFE. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NFE opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.61.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $546.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

