SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 602.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Five Below by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Five Below by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Five Below by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $194.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.85. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $220.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.43.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

